Monastery sandals: the first hot item of 2020

The new year has hardly begun, but the Benedictine monks of the La Gard monastery, France, are already supported by an abundance of orders for their popular handmade sandals.

Since their founding in 2003, the brothers of the monastery of St. Maria van de Garde have developed their talents as shoemakers. It took them almost 20 years to perfect their modest monastic sandal, but now the fruits of their labor have been harvested and have become a worldwide sensation with orders coming from Japan.

They offer three different sandal styles, one for men and two for ladies. The men’s sandal, which they call the Benoît, in honor of the founder of their order, is a simple black sandal with thick straps. The women’s line includes the Scholastique, named after St. Scholastica, which is similar to the Benoît, but in red, as well as a more elegant sandal with different thin straps called the Hildegarde, named after St. Hildegarde van Bingen.

The Benedictine monks manufacture all the shoes themselves on the grounds of the monastery. Teller Report notes that they get their resources from the surrounding region to boost the economy and receive their resources immediately, although they outsource to Italy for the rubber soles.

© Monastère Sainte-Marie de La Garde

While they are in the workshop, the almonds monks wear blue robes that look a bit like denim. The work area is surrounded by images of the Holy Family and the saints of their order. There they work as a team for these sacred images to make around 30 pairs of shoes every week, but at this rate they cannot hope to keep up with demand for their high quality sandals.

The Benedictines in La Gard have received so many orders that they had to refuse some. In an interview with Teller Report, Father Hubert explained:

“The work is organized in such a way that it can be distributed throughout the year, while maintaining our monastic rhythm, by organizing ourselves upstream, even if it means that we must refuse resellers.”

Their limits can, however, be circumvented. One of the younger monks, Brother Augustin, noted that the work is manual, which frees the mind to pray. It is suggested that while the sandals are being prepared, many prayers are said about them, but this added bonus with your purchase comes for free.

Those interested in buying a pair of fine Benedictine sandals can do so at the monastery, which is open to customers every day for several hours, or they can shop online at Abbaye de Barroux, an online bazaar selling products from many monastic communities .

