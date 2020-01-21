Mom's warning to parents after she is 10 months old falls into the vent

advertisement

COBURG, Oregon – An Oregon mother shares her terrible social media experience to remind parents to think about the smallest security risks.

“I’ve never felt so scared,” said Saydie Reedy, recalling the moment of panic.

Reedy told KVAL that she only turned her head for a minute to wash dishes. When she noticed that her 10 month and 3 year old sons were silent, she saw that the 10 month old Kolson had disappeared.

When she couldn’t find him, Reedy said it was her 3 year old who was pointing to the trigger and said, “Baby in.”

Reedy said the family built their house and did not screw the screen on the ventilation opening. She called the police when she realized that Kolson might have pulled the trigger.

“I’m sure shipping thought I was crazy for freaking out and yelling, you know,” said Reedy.

This was a call Coburg police chief Larry Larson said they hadn’t heard and hurried to get the baby.

An officer entered through the tiny crawl space under the house, where he found Kolson and could lift him up so other officers could catch him.

“I’ve never felt so relieved. I’m pretty sure I screamed,” said Reedy.

Days after the incident, Reedy brought Kolson to the station to thank the officer who saved him. She says the photo of Kolson and Officer Wilson gets a special place in his baby book.

