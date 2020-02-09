This is when Storm Ciara sent fencing to downtown Manchester.

Kiran Ali shot the dramatic footage from Angel Square near Angel Street.

Fortunately, nobody seemed injured in the incident when gusts of over 80 km / h hit Manchester.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning, which is in effect until 9 p.m., and a yellow weather warning for rain until 6 p.m.

The Greater Manchester police have warned local residents not to “go outside unless you really have to,” with major traffic disruptions on roads, rails and Metrolink services.

GMP Bolton North said we don’t need to tell you how bad the weather is today, but we do need to tell a few more of you to be careful when driving.

“We have received a number of reports of vehicle aquaplaning as there are numerous puddles. Please slow down and do not go out unless you really have to.”

There are still a number of flood warnings today.

