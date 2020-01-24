advertisement

Harry and Sally Solomon have returned to Earth – and have taken the form of mom’s boss Rudy and Tammy Diffendorf.

The CBS comedy has finally coordinated a third Rock From The Sun reunion between Kristen Johnston and the returning guest star French Stewart. In the episode, which airs on Thursday, January 30th (9 / 8c), “Christy is worried when sparks fly between Tammy and Chef Rudy”, the official description.

These sparks cannot be seen exactly in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, in which Tammy and Rudy meet. Christy takes her friend aside to end the fight and is taken aback when Tammy expresses interest in the arrogant cook of the Rustic Fig.

“It was inevitable that these two would have a storyline, and I love how the authors dealt with it,” says Johnston TVLine. “I think both mummy and 3rd rock Fans will get a kick. “

Elsewhere in the episode, Bonnie overreacts when her therapist (played by recurring guest star Rainn Wilson) accuses her of refusing to help.

mummywhich is currently in season seven has already been renewed for season eight.

Press PLAY in the video above and let us know if you will sign up for mom’s 3rd rock reunion.

