A British tourist fights for his life in a hospital in Thailand after being struck by a deadly flu virus.

Former Manchester University student Ashley Shorley was out and about in the Phi Phi Islands when he contracted a flu virus on December 27.

He was taken to the hospital in Phuket by boat, where he deteriorated and was connected to a ventilator.

There were concerns that Ashley had contracted the Chinese corona virus, which has infected over 200 people and has contributed to three deaths.

However, doctors have meanwhile confirmed that the 32-year-old does not have a Chinese virus but has a severe flu.

Ashley’s worried parents, who were on vacation in Spain at the time, rushed to his bed after receiving a photo that turned his lips gray.

He was flown to the intensive care unit at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok. There, Ashley’s condition was described by the doctors as “touch and go”. He underwent surgery for five hours last Saturday to remove pus and abscesses from his lungs.

Ashley, who has starred on Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, is just beginning to recover, but his parents Christopher and Julie Shorley said he could stay in Thailand for a year until he is well.

Christopher, Ashley’s father from Thorton, Lancashire, said: “He has little oxygen. He just moved from the intensive care unit to another unit today. Before the operation it was a breeze.

“He has massive scars on his back, his lungs were covered with plasma and they could not expand. He lost five stones, he looks so thin.

“They were full of pus and abscesses. He got pneumonia. It’s going to be a long recovery.

“It is severe flu, flu A, that has occurred in the Phi Phi Islands. He speaks and is awake and alive. We have had fantastic support from his friends and family.”

Ashley Shorley during the happier times of the holiday in Thailand

(Image: Christopher Shorley)

He added: “It was terrible. Nobody wants his son to be connected to so many machines.

“When it happened, Julie had received texts from him a few days ago.

“She was worried about care. He said, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen, I’m getting worse.’ He sent a picture and his lips were gray.

“She got there and called me in tears. They only pointed to a room, it had drops and drains from it.

“He said,” Mom, I’m dying here. “She called me hysterical.

“The insurance company covered him and took him to another hospital in Bangkok.

“A special seaplane flew over him at sea level. The hospital said it was touching. It was sky-high, they couldn’t operate at all.

“He had an empyema in the lungs, they feared it would spread to his heart. He had to undergo an emergency operation.

“They had to do a five-hour operation, we walked the streets of Bangkok until we got the call. The first thing the doctor said was that it was a success. We took everything out of his lungs.”

The doctors said it was “touch and go” for Ashley

(Image: Christopher Shorley)

“He showed me pictures of what he had drained and cut away, it looked like 3/4 pounds of rotten liver or meat.”

“I called Julie and said he was alive.”

Ashley, who previously worked as a promoter for the Eivissa club night, now has a hole in her lungs and remains heavily sedated in the hospital while receiving oxygen at a special ward.

Family friends have created a crowdfunding page to cover Ashley’s medical expenses and his parents’ expenses while guarding his bedside in Thailand.

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-ashley-shorley.

