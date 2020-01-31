Advertisement

His mother bought a lot as a gift.



Mothers have a very special place in our lives and in our hearts, but how many of them can change our happiness? Ibrahim Tleel, a Lebanese engineer at a consulting firm in Dubai, can confirm that this is actually possible.

The 49-year-old father of two children flew to Dubai with his mother for a week to visit her family and enjoy everything the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has to offer across the city. During her short stay, Ibrahim’s mother bought an INFINITI Mega Raffle ticket at a gas station as a gift for her son. As a result, Ibrahim won an INFINITI QX50 and a Dh200,000 in cash in the daily raffle that is part of the 25th edition of the DSF.

Regarding his mother’s stroke of luck, the engineer said: “I still can’t believe it. This ticket made all my dreams come true. It saved my children’s future and gave me certainty. The money prize goes directly into savings for savings my children and for the car I decided to keep it. “

Excited by his recent win, Ibrahim explains that his mother will do anything for the whole family if she gets lucky again.

