Molly-Mae Hague cries and says that she has never felt so sick in her life

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague cried when she told her fans that she had never felt so sick in a lifetime.

Molly-Mae, a finalist in the last summer series of the ITV2 dating show, tearfully opened her followers on Instagram from her bedside.

The 20-year-old reality TV star posted videos on her social media as she informed fans about her fight against the flu.

“Guys, what the hell. As if I was absolutely fine yesterday and have never felt so sick in my life at the moment,” she told them.

She zoomed in on her eyes with the camera and asked, “Why am I crying?” Why am I crying? Oh my God.”

The Manchester social media influencer asked her followers for recommendations on how to fight the flu.

Molly-Mae was in tears

(Image: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram)

“So I took acetaminophen, it didn’t work,” she said.

“I took Lemsip cold and flu tablets and it didn’t work.

“The Sudafed nasal spray thing, again, it didn’t work.

Tommy brought her an ice cream

(Image: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram)

“Please don’t look at my bun now, it really saw better days.” But if you have any recommendations for me, please send them to me because … “

Then she told her friend Tommy Fury about her romantic New Year holiday in the Maldives, which she had met at the Love Island mansion. She remembered the days when I could breathe.

Molly-Mae called the boxer Tommy, 20, also from Manchester, her “savior” when he brought her a white chocolate ice cream to cheer her up.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2019

(Image: Getty Images)

The next day, she thanked the fans for her suggestions and shared a video clip of herself with a nasal inhaler after spending 30 hours in bed.

