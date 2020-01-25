Molly is 19 years old, Dorothy 93 years old. Meet the people left behind by the bus that gave up in Greater Manchester

advertisement

“Oh my god, that’s very bad for me,” says Hashem Zehtab, shaking his head in disbelief.

The fast food worker sits on bus 130, which takes him from his job at the Godfather kebab house in Didsbury to his home in Macclesfield.

And he just learned that Arriva will stop operating on January 26 due to low passenger numbers – an important link between Manchester and the city of Cheshire.

A new operator, D & G Bus, takes over the following day.

However, you will only cover part of the route between Macclesfield and Handforth.

The company’s bosses said they made this decision because 75 percent of the 130 passengers currently use only this part of the route.

But it means that it will be useless to dozens of people like Hashem who have to see all the way to Manchester for work or for appointments and to see their family.

“It will hit me very hard. The train is very expensive – I have the minimum wage,” the 49-year-old shrugs.

Hashem Zehtab, 49

Christine Rose is sitting in front of the bus.

She travels from Cheadle to her home on the Colshaw Farm Estate in Handforth.

“It’s just going to be incredible. It’s going to be a lot of pain. Not everyone can afford to run around in cars and live in big houses in Wilmslow. You’ll get rid of a bus service for another worse one.”

The 70-year-old, a retired office clerk, travels regularly to Stockport and south of Manchester to go to stores and visit the family – including her disabled sister.

Christine has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“I’m not in good health. I’m one of them, I’m performing,” she adds, coughing.

“It is unbelievable what the Cheshire (East) Council allows. It wants people to use public transport more and not to offer adequate services.”

Dorothy, 93, is sitting across from Christine next to her large shopping cart.

“The problem is that we don’t have Manchester buses. If it stops in Handforth, we have no way of getting to Manchester or Stockport,” she says.

“I can’t use the train, it’s the steps at Handforth (train station).

Bus line 130 will be deleted and replaced by a reduced service

“I can’t walk much without a car. I don’t have the balance. We can’t go to Manchester, we have to walk.”

Molly Lockett-Wilson sits with his hood pulled up and reads.

She recently moved to Handforth and is still traveling regularly to South Manchester on the 130.

The 19-year-old, who is on Universal Credit, takes the bus to East Didsbury.

She then takes another bus to Longsight to see the doctors.

Molly Lockett-Wilson, 19th

It is in the middle of a series of medical tests – so it doesn’t want to switch doctors before they’re done. Your partner also takes the bus to work.

It means that she doesn’t like the idea of ​​takeover at all.

“To get to Didsbury by train, you’d have to go to Stockport and change. It’s just an annoyance.”

Alex Capper, 24

Alex Capper, who works at Manchester Airport, travels 130 from his home in south Manchester to Handforth to visit his family.

“There are a lot of people who rely on this service to get to and from the area,” he says. Train prices are also increasing, which means that it is difficult for everyone to get around. “

What the city council and bus companies have to say

An Arriva spokesman said: “Passenger numbers have been falling for several years, and Arriva has made various changes to make the service sustainable. Unfortunately, passenger numbers have continued to fall.

“For this reason, the 130 is no longer commercially usable. Low passenger numbers and rising operating costs mean that this service will be discontinued.”

Chris Almond, bus network manager at D & G Bus, said: “We only operate between Macclesfield and Handforth, after extensive surveys have shown that 75 percent of the passengers currently using the service use only this part of the route.

“To supply East Didsbury, we would increase our vehicle resources by 33 percentage points and driver resources by 50 percentage points. So the numbers don’t stack up so we can go to the Greater Manchester area.”

“We discussed various options to extend the route with the Cheshire East Council, but all of these have been discounted because of the cost.

“Most of the stops in the GM area are covered by other services, albeit from different locations. There are train connections to Manchester from our new Route 130 in Macclesfield, Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and Handforth.”

Cheshire East Council vice-chairman Craig Browne said: “We can confirm that the council has agreed to provide modest financial support to cover the cost of operating the service on Saturdays (between Handforth and Macclesfield) , This was taken into account in the existing budgets.

“An analysis of passenger numbers showed that 75 percent of the trips in Cheshire East, nine percent in Greater Manchester and only 16 percent are cross-border.

“The service will maintain the existing route from Macclesfield to Alderley Edge and on to Wilmslow and Handforth. Alternative public transport is available for onward journeys. “

A TfGM spokesman said: “Due to the availability of other commercial bus services along the route (within GM), there are currently no plans to subsidize replacement services.

“TfGM needs to find a balance and ensure that we serve as many people as possible in the urban area, that vital transport links are maintained – and at the same time ensure that they offer taxpayers added value and are delivered in the most cost-effective manner.

“We will continue to work closely with the regular bus operators and our local colleagues to ensure that changes are avoided as much as possible.”

