Advertisement

Modi said the Uttar Pradesh government would make the country available to Muslims.



The Union cabinet has released a trust for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that a Ramjanmabhoomi teertha kshetra was formed, which will decide on the construction of the temple.

Advertisement

Prime Minister also said that the entire country, along with the Ramjanmabhoomi, which spans 67.77 acres in Ayodhya, was also given to the trust.

WATCH: PM Modi speaks in Lok Sabha about the Ram Temple https://t.co/g1wnBrOXt2

– ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

The prime minister said that according to the Supreme Court order, 5 acres of land would be made available to the Sunni Waqf board to build a mosque.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government would make the country available to Muslims.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Indian people for their extreme reluctance after the Supreme Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

On November 9, last year, the Supreme Court ordered the Ramjanmabhoomi in a historic judgment to order the Hindus to build a temple in which the Muslims’ demands were rejected.

Advertisement