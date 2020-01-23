advertisement

Modern family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are starting their own family! During an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday evening, the actor let out that he and Mikita were expecting their first child together this summer. Ferguson dropped the exciting news during a conversation with his late late show guest Charlie Hunnam about his 40th birthday.

“I feel when you finally grow up,” said Ferguson when asked what it was like to be 40.

“Actually, that’s something I haven’t mentioned to anyone if we could just leave it between the three of you and all of you, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” he said. “But shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s keep it between us.”

Ferguson, who is currently completing the final season of the long-standing ABC comedy, couldn’t help expressing his excitement, though he was still excited to find out more details about his little one on the go.

“I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now. Let’s get this show going,” he said. “Tick Tock.”

“Oh my god! Do you know what you have? A boy? A girl?” Corden pried it up.

However, Ferguson cheekily replied with the news that his little companion was “human”.

After they had been engaged for almost two years, Ferguson and Mikita became engaged on a trip to Mexico in 2012. In the years since their wedding in July 2013, they have not shied away from expressing their desire to start their own family one day.

“We are very happy to have a family,” Ferguson told PEOPLE in 2013, so who knows. If we start the process, it could still be a three-year ordeal. We’ll see what happens! “

The couple’s upcoming arrival comes at a busy time for Ferguson. In addition to the last season of Modern Family, in which he has appeared as Mitchell Pritchett since the series premiered in 2009, he will also moderate the upcoming Extreme Makeover: Home Edition of HGTV. The role was previously held by Ty Pennington when the series ran on ABC for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. Ferguson was announced to take over hosting in June, and the revival should premiere at HGTV on Sunday, February 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

