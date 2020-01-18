Moderate Jewish Democrats push bill to lift Trump's migration ban from some Muslim countries - US news

advertisement

Two moderate Jewish Democrats called on the House of Representatives to submit a bill that would lift President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

“As Americans, we have to stand up to the persecution of religious minorities,” said a letter sent Thursday to spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and her MPs. “Adopting the NO BAN Act means standing up for the fundamental American value of religious freedom.”

The letter, which was sent on Thursday, was signed by 32 moderate Democrats, many of whom represent districts that Trump won in 2016. The letter signals that Democrats see immigration as a victory topic in this year’s congressional and presidential elections.

Two of the three legislators citing the letter are Jews: Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey and Max Rose from New York. The third is Stephanie Murphy from Florida. Among the signatories were four other Jewish Democrats in swing districts: Elaine Luria in Virginia, Elissa Slotkin in Michigan, Kim Schrier in Washington and Susan Wild in Pennsylvania.

The law was introduced by Rep. Judy Chu last year and has the support of most democratic kaukus. A press release announcing the letter said it was in part due to unconfirmed reports that Trump plans to extend the ban to other Muslim majority countries.

The Trump administration says the restrictions are not religiously discriminatory and based on threat assessments.

