Binx Walton and Jean Campbell. Fabien Baron

Thanks to the Coach Dreams fragrance, it is now even easier to feel ready to start. models Binx Walton and Jean Campbell, the faces of the new fragrance, sat down with Stylish in Pioneertown, California to celebrate the launch of the fragrance inspired by the chic, rustic atmosphere of the desert.

The two beauties discussed how their fragrance preferences have changed over time and what beauty tips they received.

Celebrities who have their own scents

“My mother’s vanity had pretty shiny things and she likes gold very much, so I always said,” Oh, look at all these things! “Walton explains her first introduction to perfume.

Now the 23-year-old appreciates these bottles not only because of their appearance, but also because of their importance. “You know when your mother smells in the room because of her smell, and I think if you get older you are proud of it,” she adds.

At Campbell, too, her mother awoke her first scent memories. “My mother always bought the same perfume – it is no longer manufactured and it was really expensive and came in the smallest bottle. It was her special thing and of course I would always try to get it as a small child,” she reveals “She always hid it from us and it had a very strong and unique smell so you could tell if someone was wearing it.”

From there, the two explored their individual taste, which was very different from their previous smell.

Lindsey Byrnes

“In the beginning it was like cotton candy, you know? I liked the sweetest things. They came in tiny canisters and it was so cute, ”explains Walton.

“My school friend when I was about 10 years old gave me the worst perfume I’ve ever smelled. It was basically super trashy and I was obsessed and would cover myself with it, ”Campbell admits.

9 new fragrances to celebrate the National Fragrance Day

Since then, both have moved forward and upward, longing for a feeling of comfort with their fragrance decisions.

“I think the Coach Dreams fragrance will bring you back home,” says Walton. “I’m a bull. I’m an earth sign, so we love our nature. The scent is beautiful and reminds me of fruit, of freshness – not necessarily going to the grocery store, but actually getting it off the tree,” she continues.

“I love that it has gardenias and a slightly woody smell,” says Campbell. “These are both smells that I like because I grew up in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I was surrounded by them.”

The models also learned how perfume affects your overall mood and how important it is to smell good to do your best.

“You have your morning routine for your face and body and then how you want to smell and what kind of character you want to have that day – even if your smell is the same, your looks can be different, so it’s just that The icing on the cake, ”says Walton Stylish.

“I think it has such a big impact, to be honest. Although it is not visible, I personally smell the way you want it and feel a bit more confident, attractive and even more beautiful, although you cannot see anything. … I think no matter what day, in what mood or in which clothes, you always have an excuse for wanting to pick me up with the little one, ”says Campbell.

Lindsey Byrnes

To ensure that their aroma stays with them all day and night, the two rely on some important fragrance secrets.

“I always spray it on my wrist and then put it on my neck or sometimes I spray it on and go through and do a little” turn around “Walton harness.

“I once heard that when you spray perfume in your hair, it actually lasts longer than on your skin. That’s why I’ve always done it and obviously sprayed it on my neck, chest and wherever.” It can go practically anywhere! Campbell exclaims.

Walton and Campbell do not leave the house without a few other important beauty products to complete their fashionable look.

Drugstore beauty products that celebrities can’t live without

“I always have lip balm, brow gel, a little comb or brush, and a little tube of lotion because sometimes it’s very cold and dry,” says Walton.

Campbell’s necessities: “I like Dr. Hauschka’s facial oil and Tata Harper’s revealing moisturizer because it moisturizes you but also gives you a kind of radiant finish.”

… I also like Elizabeth Arden’s 8-hour cream because you can use it not only as a lip balm but also as a weather protection when you’re in frostier conditions. “, She tells Stylish.