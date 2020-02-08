Josephine Skriver will attend the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party at Meridian on Island Gardens on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Scott Roth / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Ready to walk down the aisle? Josephine Skriver revealed that her wedding plans are not progressing as quickly as she originally planned.

“It’s a lot more stressful than I thought,” 26-year-old Skriver Us Weekly said exclusively about the status of her wedding at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV party in Miami. “I thought we could take it easy and be easy, let’s just do it, but there’s a lot more to it than I thought.”

The Danish model who is engaged to the musician Alexander DeLeonadmitted that it will “definitely” be a summer wedding and that it will be a “really fun day” when everything is done.

The good news is that her fiance, 30, is busy with everything. “He is 100 percent the planner,” said the native Dane. “He coordinates. I just sit back and continue: “Babe, have we already done that?”

However, when it comes to her dress, this is a detail that has not yet been finalized. “Until I complete everything, I have the feeling that my dress changes depending on the venue,” she told us. “I dropped my mood board for the dress and I’m talking to a designer, but we’re not there yet.”

The Victoria’s Secret model might not have cleared the big day yet, but she revealed that her model colleagues, including BFF Jasmine Tookes, will be in the bridal shower. “[Jasmines] my best friend,” said Skriver. “She’ll be 100 percent up there with me.”

Skriver knows that she has “really good friends”. When it comes to the bachelor party, she doesn’t have to think about the details. “I know they are planning something and I am a little worried because they tend to push me to the limit,” she admitted. “But it’s good. I’m excited.”

The other thing that Skriver is looking forward to is actually being married. “Honestly, I’m so in love with my husband,” she said to us. “Of course I’m looking forward to the party and the wedding, but just being married and getting to the next level in the relationship [that’s what I’m most looking forward to].”

She added, “I can’t wait to be a woman.”

