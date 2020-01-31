Advertisement

Author: Fri, 2020-01-31 14:27

DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam, who fought for high-end fashion brands, can be seen in the latest campaign for British luxury label Alexander McQueen.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

My new Spring Summer 2020 campaign for @alexandermcqueen Thanks to @jamiehawkesworth, @jamespecis @dickpageface #camillaknickerson

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on January 24, 2020 at 8:54 am PST

She appears alongside Vivien Solari and Felice Noordhoff and models various looks from the brand’s spring / summer 2020 collection.

View this post on Instagram

Alexander McQueen’s spring / summer 2020 campaign with Vivien Solari, Felice Noordhoff and Imaan Hammam, photographed by @ Jamie.Hawkesworth and with art directed by @MMParisDotCom. Styled by #CamillaNickerson. # McQueenSS20 #AlexanderMcQueen

A contribution by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen) on January 25, 2020 at 4:58 a.m.PST

The 23-year-old wore an appliqued dress ruffled off his shoulder in an Instagram post. Her second look was a suit jacket with a strong silhouette, worn over white, lace-trimmed fabric and wide-legged pants. Hammam’s leather-like dress with golden details is another strong piece from the new collection. The campaign video shows her standing on rocks while waves hit her.

View this post on Instagram

Alexander McQueen’s spring / summer 2020 campaign with Vivien Solari, Felice Noordhoff and Imaan Hammam, photographed by @ Jamie.Hawkesworth and with art directed by @MMParisDotCom. Styled by #CamillaNickerson. # McQueenSS20 #AlexanderMcQueen

A contribution by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen) on January 23, 2020, at 11:51 a.m. PST

Hammam started her career at the age of 16 when she opened a new face for Italian designer Riccardo Tisci for the Givenchy spring / summer 2014 show. She also ran for Versace and appeared three times on Vogue’s cover.

Main category: Lifestyle Fashion Tags: Imaan HammamAlexander McQueen. (TagsToTranslate) Jubail

Advertisement