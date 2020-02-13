It is always refreshing to see negativity with positivity.

I thinkI have been working hard in his studio for three years and three hours of fire have taken all this work away from me.

Nevertheless, the singer remains positive and writes on his Twitter: “But God remains good.”

He shared photos of him painting his studio in 2017, titled “Empire. Stone after stone. “On Thursday, photos show how the studio was razed to the ground, only the four walls were standing.

How does he want to overcome his loss? “To be honest, I just have to keep making music.”

Rich. One stone each .. pic.twitter.com/sMAM7iDhjU

– #BigDaddyMo ‘(@mobelieve_) February 24, 2017

Three years of hard work in about three hours of fire 😪. But God stays good.

Please pray for me. pic.twitter.com/Z4bf5elJpJ

– #BigDaddyMo ’(@mobelieve_), February 13, 2020

I hate to ask, but I need studio monitors, microphone and a sun card. My laptop was secure.

If you have one that you are not currently using, it would be very good for me to pick it up from you.

I will return it as soon as I get mine.

God bless! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

– #BigDaddyMo ’(@mobelieve_), February 13, 2020

I honestly just have to keep making music. FR !!!

– #BigDaddyMo ’(@mobelieve_), February 13, 2020