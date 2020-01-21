advertisement

Mo Farah says he is happy that his old samples can be retested at any time.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is expected to retest the samples of some athletes that were part of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) of Alberto Salazar.

The investigation comes after the American coach was banned for four years in 2019 for violations of the anti-doping rules following an investigation by the American anti-doping agency.

. I have seen reports about my name in connection with UKAD and WADA on re-testing samples. To be clear: I have not been consulted about this and, as I have said many times, I am pleased that an anti-doping agency can test my previous samples at any time. pic.twitter.com/0TAr3BPMR2

– Sir Mo Farah (@ Mo_Farah) January 21, 2020

British anti-doping director Nicole Sapstead said last week that “credible evidence” should see that there was a justification for transferring samples to another agency.

British athlete Farah, 36, trained as part of the now defunct NOP between 2010 and 2017, but has never tested positive at any stage of his career.

“I have seen reports about my name in connection with UKAD and WADA on retesting of samples,” he wrote.

“For clarity’s sake, I have not been consulted about this and, as I have said many times, I am pleased that an anti-doping agency can test my previous samples at any time.” Nicole Sapstead, UKAD chief, says they see “credible evidence” before samples are handed over for retesting (PA)

Sapstead told The Guardian last week: “We supported USADA in their research on the Nike Oregon project.

“There has never been a bad feeling or lack of willingness or help on our part. But when you open a sample, you degrade the sample every time you freeze and thaw and freeze it again. I simply said to USADA: “You must be able to provide me with credible evidence of what you are looking for, rather than just being a trawling expedition.” “

Farah said earlier this month in a BBC interview that he would have broken his ties with Salazar if the evidence of misconduct had been there before.

“If I had known the news that Salazar did, it would have lasted four years, if I had known I would have been the first,” he said.

“That’s a little annoying, I wish I knew sooner.”

Salazar appealed to the Arbitration Court for Sport against his sanction.

