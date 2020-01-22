Mnuchin uses car tariff threats as a lever against digital taxes

advertisement

Even when France announced its willingness to defer a controversial tax on technology companies, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised the prospect of retaliatory tariffs on automobile imports if the problem was not resolved.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will meet Mnuchin in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday to work out an agreement that threatens to escalate transatlantic tensions. Le Maire said in an interview with Bloomberg that he hoped for a positive result and was “in a good mood for negotiations”.

Last year, France introduced a 3 percent tax on the digital sales of companies that primarily generate their sales in cyberspace, such as Facebook Inc. and Google from Alphabet Inc. The United States has duties of up to 100 percent on French goods in Threatened worth $ 2.4 billion. This measure discriminates against American companies.

advertisement

“If people just want to arbitrarily levy taxes on our digital businesses, we will consider arbitrarily levying taxes on auto companies,” said Mnuchin (pictured) during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. “We think the digital tax is discriminatory.”

The problem that both sides indicated on Monday was nevertheless a lightning rod for a cross-border, transatlantic trade debate at the Alpine Conference this week. US and European officials have staked out positions before the talks. President Donald Trump said he wanted to start soon.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Trump repeated his complaint that the European Union was worse than China in its trade relations with the United States.

Delay implementation

Internet companies have long been the subject of complaints that they are not paying enough taxes, and other countries in the EU are taking action. The British government plans to introduce a tax on digital services in April, Chancellor Sajid Javid said in Davos.

France denies that the tax is discriminatory – it is also paid by European and Chinese companies – but is ready to make changes to reassure the US.

Le Maire said he was ready to postpone the April and November tax collections until the end of the year as long as the US did not introduce new tariffs.

“We did not decide to withdraw our taxes – we only proposed not to have the April and November prepayments,” said Le Maire.

OECD solution

Despite the French government’s willingness to compromise, a French official said they continue to hope for a solution that fits in with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s discussions on the subject. France has stepped up its tax policy when talks at the OECD level stalled last year.

The United States has stated that the French tax discriminates against American technology companies, based on Section 301 of a 1974 American law that Trump has previously reserved to justify tariffs against China. This opened the door to the US threat to take revenge.

The French products, for which a duty of up to 100 percent was paid, included luxury items such as wine, cheese and make-up. An American wine merchant called it the biggest threat to the industry since prohibition a century ago.

For its part, the French government had warned that the EU would take retaliatory measures if the United States imposed additional tariffs.

“We are working on an agreement with Steven Mnuchin and I hope we can reach a compromise in a few hours,” said Le Maire on Wednesday morning. “A trade war between Europe and the United States would be stupid.”

Separately, Trump told the Fox Business Network that the EU plans to hold an “emergency meeting” to prepare trade negotiations with the Americans.

Neither the European Commission trade spokesman, the EU executive in Brussels, nor a Croatian government spokesman, who holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, is aware of an emergency meeting on transatlantic trade tensions.

– Saleha Mohsin and Catherine Bosley with support from Lucy Meakin, William Horobin and Alex Wayne

advertisement