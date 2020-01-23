Mnuchin to Greta Thunberg - study economics first

advertisement

President Donald Trump has dealt with 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg a few times, now with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Lecture at a press conference with Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross was asked Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum in Davos about Thunberg’s recommendation to separate from fossil fuels, according to Reuters.

“After studying economics, she can come back and explain it to us.”

advertisement

Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin

(Mnuchin has what it takes to have a degree in economics from Yale University. His academic education is less clear.)

The sale of fossil fuel companies is an idea that is picking up steam even though it is still at an early stage. BlackRock, for example, said it will part with purely coal companies in its actively managed funds.

Also read: Some large coal companies could escape BlackRock’s proposed divestment

advertisement