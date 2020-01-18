MNM members participate in State-wide Gram Sabhas on January 26

advertisement

After giving the national local polls a mass, senior leaders, office holders and supporters of the Makkal Needhi Maiam will participate in Gram Sabha meetings in approximately 650 villages in 50 state constituencies on January 26.

Party sources said that MNM founder Kamal Haasan would probably participate in the meetings in person or by video conference, despite his busy schedule for Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

Senior leader and former IPS officer A.G. Maurya said the idea behind participating in Gram Sabhas was to strengthen the party in the countryside and establish a presence in every village. “We have instructed our party framework to communicate with villagers and to address local problems in the Gram Sabhas. We are currently in the process of appointing office holders at the lower level [which will happen] by February, “he said.

Party sources said that a state-wide party probably took place on February 21 when the MNM entered its third year.

Mr. Haasan will juggle party work this year. In 2020 he is likely to sign up as an actor with Thalaivan Irukkindran, which he will direct. The film is said to be a sequel to Thevar Magan.

