Dr. Mahendran, vice-president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has criticized the new policy of the state government to conduct class V and VIII public investigations, and stated that this will be detrimental to the growth of a child. This will only increase the mental pain for rural students, the statement said.

He also said that parents should be in the queue at Tahsildar’s office to get community certificates while thinking about improving the lives of their children studying in Class V.

“Instead of improving our education system to international standards and working to make school education lively and enjoyable for the children, our government places obstacles for the children,” he said.

