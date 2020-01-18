MLK wreath laying ceremony held in Waco | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – City leaders, students, and community members commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday afternoon with a wreath-laying ceremony.

“Let’s all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon disappear and a deep mist of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-soaked communities,” said a Dr. King quotes.

The audience heard from different speakers.

“People walked ahead of them, and they fought and they went through unimaginable circumstances,” says Dr. Alexis Neumann, Chief Inspector for Rapaport Academy.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a proclamation and claimed on January 17 that they honor Alice Cook Pollard, the first black Waco police officer in history.

“And we express our deep appreciation for her dedication to the progress of this community,” says Mayor Deaver.

The audience also heard a special keynote speech from the first black superintendent in Waco, Dr. Marcus Nelson. He had a special message for all students from their own experience.

“Be very careful with the decisions you make because you can do A, right, B, right, C, D, E, F – you can do all these things right and you can make one mistake and you can lose those six salary, you can lose that house, you can lose that car and you can sit down and have to start again, “says Dr. Nelson.

All to remember the man who never gave up and always fought for his dreams.

“He was outspoken, he spoke, he took nothing from anyone and he believed in nonviolence,” says Terrance Reed, student of Midway High School.

Two events in honor of Dr. King are held Saturday in the MLK Park.

The first is an MLK Family Unity Day at 10:00 am and the second is the MLK Family Unity Program at 11:00 am at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center.

