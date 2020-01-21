MLK Day urges historic urgency to make connections between African Americans and Jews - US news

advertisement

WASHINGTON – US communities celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. For the American Jewish community, this is not just a day of remembrance for the legendary civil rights activist. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the history and current state of relations between Jews and African Americans.

Discussion of this relationship is particularly important given the events that have made national headlines in the United States. Both congregations are facing a growing threat from right-wing extremists who have been targeting black churches and Jewish synagogues across the country – from Charleston to Pittsburgh – in recent years. In addition, a wave of anti-Semitic incidents has occurred in the New York area in the past few months, with Attorney General Haaretz announcing that a large proportion of these attacks were committed by “young people with skin color”.

Haaretz spoke to church leaders, religious leaders and historians on the subject, asking if the two churches are in crisis and whether the historic partnership between Jews and African Americans – which had peaked in the 1960s – is still relevant in the EU is 21st century.

Letitia James, New York Attorney General, told Haaretz earlier this month, “We can’t shy away from obstacles and we can’t shy away from facts.” James, the first African-American attorney general, was one of the elected local ones Officials who took part in the thousands march against anti-Semitism in New York on January 5.

She also told Haaretz that young black Americans “need to understand that Jewish blood has been spilled for the freedom of our community,” referring to Jewish involvement in the civil rights movement. “There is so much history there. We have to teach people how Martin Luther King Jr. stood with the Jewish community, ”she added.

Rabbi Everett Gendler listens to Martin Luther King Jr. at the Rabbinical Assembly Congress in March 1968. Courtesy of Rabbi Everett Gendler

Another prominent African American politician from New York who marched with the Jewish community was Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. Jeffries said to JTA earlier this month, “It’s not clear what’s going on (with the flood of anti-Semitic incidents), but we’ll get to the bottom of it, and that’s why you saw African-American leaders. .. come in to speak and say that we will not tolerate this in our church. ”

“Natural bond”

Following the anti-Semitic attacks – particularly the stabbing of five people in a rabbi home in Monsey, New York during a Hanukkah celebration last month – many Jewish communities across the country received messages of support and solidarity from partners in the African American community.

“There are so many examples of collaboration and support between our communities,” said Ron Halber, executive director of the Greater Washington Jewish Community Relations Council. “I don’t think these horrific events in New York represent the larger level of the relationship.”

Halber adds that the relationship “has been a focus for Jewish organizations and communities for decades, it’s not a new thing. Many factors shape this relationship – I would describe most of them as positive. There is a natural connection between two communities, which are minorities in America and are often in the same coalition on different social and political issues. There is a history of joint efforts for civil rights and social justice. And across the country there are so many examples of strong partnerships between synagogues and black churches. So it would be a big mistake to see these horrific events in New York as a representative of the broader relationship, ”he says.

A Jewish and black man who walked past the boarded-up kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, where three people were killed on December 10, 2019. Mark Lennihan, AP

Cheryl Greenberg, a history professor at Trinity College who has written extensively about the relationship between the two communities, tells Haaretz that recent events in New York are not a major crisis.

“I think most American Jews see this as a hate crime, an anti-Semitism issue, not a Black Jewish issue. In Pittsburgh, the attack (October 2018) on the synagogue was committed by a white ruler,” she says. “If you look around the country, the close ties between Jewish and black organizations remain – and they may even grow stronger in response to the threats that both communities face.”

Greenberg adds: “There is currently plenty of anti-Semitism in America, and it comes from different parts of the country. You have white anti-Semites and black anti-Semites, and you also have cases of racism within the Jewish community. However, this does not mean that you are too one of these demographic groups can make a broader argument. They have people like Louis Farrakhan who is really an anti-Semite and an all-round hater. But I think the prime of his power was in the nineties and today he has faded somewhat. ”

Farrakhan, chairman of the Nation of Islam organization, has been mentioned in many news reports that dealt with the wave of attacks in New York. He has been one of America’s best known and most influential anti-Semitic leaders in recent decades, certainly within the black community. But Greenberg repeats that she believes he is actually losing influence. “I remember years when the Nation of Islam was very active in college and there were speakers – something that was of great concern to Jewish communities,” she says. “It’s much rarer these days.”

The founder of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, gave his book “The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews” during a speech at Jackson State University in Mississippi in 2011. AP

The problem, according to Greenberg, is that anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that Farrakhan and others have spread over the years are now gaining ground online and finding new followers through websites, discussion forums, and social media sites like Facebook.

“It is becoming easier and easier for people to find this stuff on the Internet and to delve deeper into conspiracy theories,” she warns. “This is also not a black Jewish problem. It is a bigger problem. In fact, Jews are not the only targets. You find the same kind of hatred for African Americans, for Muslims, for immigrants. It is an uncanny time for many people in America. ”

Rev. Christopher Zacharias, pastor of the John Wesley African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Washington, takes a similar view. “What we see in these horrific attacks in New York goes to a bigger concern of mine: hatred in America,” he says to Haaretz. “I can tell you that we feel the pain of our Jewish brothers and sisters in my church because we have also experienced hate – and that is something that unfortunately brings our churches together.”

Zacharias says that given the anti-Semitic attacks in New York, he invited two rabbis from local Jewish communities to speak in his church about the Jewish faith and “the many things we have in common.” Religious leaders, he added, “have an obligation to work in unity and promote better understanding between communities.”

However, he warns that it is also important to openly discuss the different experiences of the two communities.

“We cannot refer in every way to the Jewish experience or the experience of Muslims in America. And I do not expect others to fully relate to my experience and that of my community,” says Zacharias. “We should be ours Don’t ignore differences. That is not my point. But we need to improve our mutual knowledge and learn more about the history that has brought us to this place. In this way we can build trust and strengthen each other. ”

Grafton Thomas, accused of stabbing five people at a Hanukkah meeting in Monsey, New York in December 2019, in conversation with his lawyer Michael Sussman on January 16 at New York’s Rockland County Court MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS

“Very real challenge”

In 2016, the Anti-Defamation League published a national poll on attitudes towards American Jews that examined how often Americans were anti-Semitic. The survey found that “the number of Americans with the most anti-Semitic tendencies is 14 percent” and “the anti-Semitic tendency in the African-American population is still higher than in the general population, but is declining”. ”

The survey examined respondents’ responses to various anti-Semitic views and theories, including that the Jews were “responsible for Christ’s death”; that Jews “still talk too much about what happened to them in the Holocaust”; that American Jews are “more loyal to Israel” than the United States; that Jews “have too much power”; and that Jews “don’t care what happens to someone other than their own kind.”

23 percent of African Americans said so. The quota of Hispanic respondents born in the United States was 19 percent (and 31 percent of Hispanic respondents born abroad), while the quota of white Americans was 10 percent.

A senior official from a national Jewish organization working to foster relations between the Jewish and African-American communities said to Haaretz: “The challenge of anti-Semitism in some parts of the African-American community is very real, and people are misappropriated or to ignore. ”

The official, who asked not to be identified in order to speak freely on the subject, added that “it is also wrong to try to make this the main problem for the Jewish community. The worst anti-Semitic attack we have experienced – the Pittsburgh massacre – was the work of a white supremacist. Let’s not forget that either. ”

The official says, “The question of how you deal with anti-Semitism in the African American community is not very different from my point of view, how you deal with it in another community.” Some people take anti-Semitic views because they lack the knowledge or they simply don’t know any Jewish people – and you can change that through education, dialogue and cooperation. Other people are irreparable. I don’t think this is anywhere else in the world, and it’s not about race or color. It is in the nature of this challenge. ”

The same official also warns against “transforming the entire debate on black and Jewish relations in America into a close debate on anti-Semitism. This really does not do the relationship justice, and we actually have major challenges that have nothing to do with anti-Semitism. When people talk about the alliance that existed during the civil rights movement with a sense of nostalgia, we tend to forget that there was anti-Semitism at the time and there was racism against blacks in some parts of the Jewish community – and that’s something that hasn’t disappeared either. ”

New era, new problems

Prof. Marc Dollinger of the San Francisco State University’s Institute for Jewish Studies believes that it is possible to rebuild the political alliance between the communities, but says adjustments need to be made for this to happen.

“There was a moment in history, especially in the 1950s and early 1960s, when this alliance was very strong,” said Dollinger, author of the book “Black Power, Jewish Politics” (2018).

“They saw it in the victims of white Jewish activists who went to the southern states to take part in the civil rights movement. But that moment ended when the Civil Rights Act was signed in 1964. And now we are at a different moment in American history, ”he says.

Dollinger adds that, in his opinion, several Jewish organizations are doing an impressive job in building such an alliance. He mentions Bend the Arc, a progressive Jewish group founded in 2012, and also the religious action center of Reform Judaism. “There are left-wing Jews who want to build an alliance, but they realize that it cannot be the 1960s again,” says Dollinger. “And first of all, they try to listen and learn and understand how they can be allies. This is something that is new and challenging for many white liberals. It starts with face-to-face conversations between communities – but you can’t just drop by and talk about politics talk. ”

Dollinger warns against “adopting a romantic view from” that time “that ignores the fundamental difference between a white Jew and an African American in this country. The experiences they experience are very different.”

Zacharias says the idea of ​​a stronger alliance is possible. “It starts with better education and a sense of camaraderie. It starts with workshops and community partnerships and can grow from there. I really think it is possible, ”he says. “We come from different places, but we can stand up to hatred together.”

Theodore Johnson, a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and an expert on politics in the African-American community, explains to Haaretz that Jews and blacks still agree on many issues, at least at the political level.

“These are two demographic groups that vote for more democratic politicians than almost everyone else,” he says. For example, in the mid-term elections in 2018, 78 percent of Jewish voters and 90 percent of African-American voters supported democratic candidates. Barack Obama won 78 percent of the Jewish vote when he ran for president for the first time in 2008, and 95 percent of the black vote in the same election. “With all the tension and headlines, it’s worth remembering these numbers,” Johnson concludes.

