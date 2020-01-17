MLB: No Evidence Astros used portable devices to aid in stealing signs

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas – The illegal use of technology by the Houston Astros has led to further speculation on Thursday that the team’s players would have further developed their methods by wearing hidden devices to inform them of specific parking spaces.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that it had “examined portable devices during the (Astros) investigation but found no evidence of them.”

An MLB official said the portable device investigation relates to the 2019 season.

advertisement

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report on Monday, the result of an investigation that found the Astros cheated with technology in its 2017 season in which it won the World Series. AJ Hinch of Houston, Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox and Carlos Beltran of the New York Mets have all lost their leadership positions after the report. Astros director general Jeff Luhnow was also fired. Both Cora and Beltran were members of the Astros at the time and were involved in Manfred’s report.

RELATED: Astros GM, manager, who was fired after the sign theft investigation in 2017

On Wednesday, the question of Astros players wearing electronic devices began with tweets saying that Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman “carried devices that buzzed on the inside of their right shoulders” and that the devices were controlled by a video coordinator , who presumably signs decrypted enemy catchers and passed them on to the fighters.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer responded on Thursday and tweeted: “I’ve heard that from several parties too, for what it’s worth …”

The Twitter account that fixed the issue for the first time appears to have been disabled.

The report also referred to Altuve’s home race ahead of the New York Yankees when Aroldis Chapman got closer in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series and the Astros entered the World Series.

As he approaches the home plate in his pennant fight, Altuve clearly and demonstrably instructs his teammates waiting for him not to take off his jersey. When asked why Altuve laughs during an interview with Fox Sports on site and says, “I don’t know. I’m too shy. The last time I did that, I had problems with my wife.”

In response to speculation that he did not want to take his shirt off because he was wearing an electronic device, Altuve released a statement from his agent Scott Boras.

“I’ve never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player,” the New York Post said.

According to Manfred’s report, the Astros used two illegal technological methods to steal signs throughout the 2017 season and part of the 2018 season. Use a live feed from a center field camera and then bump into a trash can to signal certain locations.

The report mentioned no portable devices and said, “The investigation found no violations of the Astros policy in the 2019 season or in the post-season 2019.”

“Unlike what was described above,” the statement said, “the investigation revealed no other scheme or method by which the Astros decoded the signs of an opposing club from 2016 to the present day.”

MORE: What you should know about Astro’s General Manager Jeff Luhnow

In addition to a one-year ban on Hinch and Luhnow, MLB fined the Astros $ 5 million and stripped him of four picks – one in each of the first two rounds in the next two drafts. The Red Sox fired Cora the next day, awaiting further punishment. Cora was the Astros’ bench coach during their 2017 championship season.

And on Thursday, the Mets and Beltran, who, like Cora, were described as the central figure in the report, agreed to split up. Beltran played for the 2017 Astros and is the only player mentioned in the MLB report.

SEE ALSO: Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager because he is involved in a fraud scandal

SCHEDULE: Houston Astros cheats scandal

Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.

advertisement