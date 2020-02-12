(AP Photo / Darron Cummings)

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball has made its proposed rule changes for this season, including the requirement that a pitcher face at least three batters or end the half-inning unless he is injured.

The changes were agreed by the MLB and the players’ association on March 8, subject to a joint committee investigation. The minimum of three rackets begins on March 12th in the spring training games.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, there were 2,162 pitching appearances by three or fewer players last year, but 1,471 of them ended with the end of a half inning or game.

The active roster limit is increased by one to 26 from the opening day until August 31, reduced from 40 to 28 by the end of the regular season and reset to 26 for the postseason. Each team may have a maximum of 13 pitchers until August 31 and in the postseason and 14 pitches from September 1 to the end of the regular season.

Two-way players who have started at least 20 innings or 20 games in one position or a particular batsman with at least three plate appearances in the previous season can play pitch without counting against the pitcher limit of that game. For this year, a player can use 2018 or 2019 to meet the requirement.

What was a 26th player for certain day-night doubles until August 31 will become a 27th player in these situations, and that player will not count towards the pitcher limit.

Position players may not throw through the ninth inning unless the player’s team wins or loses in six or more runs if he takes the hill.

The minimum duration for recalling injuries and options for pitchers has been increased from 10 days to 15 days to slow down the use of reliefs by teams that eliminate pitchers between majors and minors. There is still a seven-day IL concussion.

Managers’ time to challenge a game with a video review has been reduced from 30 seconds to 20 seconds.