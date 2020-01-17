advertisement

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA and honorary chairman of the Paryaya reception committee, said Friday that Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt contributed a lot to the development of Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple during his two-year Paryaya period (2018-2020)).

He spoke at a public office held to congratulate Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami, the departing Paryaya seer, on the successful completion of his second Paryaya in Poornaprajna Mantapa in Car Street.

Mr. Bhat said it was during the two-year period of his second Paryaya that Vidyadheesha Tirtha received the Suvarna Gopura or golden dome, built on the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Mutt / Temple, for an amount of £ 40 crore. He also built a golden roof for the shrine of Lord Mukhyaprana (Anjaneya) in the temple. He had the Madhwa Sarovara pond removed from sludge to improve water retention capacity. During his first Paryaya, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami started the Chinnara Santharpane afternoon meal program, which became a precursor to the Akshara Dasoha afternoon meal program implemented by the then S.M. Krishna government in the state, he said.

advertisement

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, Admar Mutt’s junior seer, who will climb the Paryaya Peetha on Saturday, studied religious texts under Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami. Ishapriya Tirtha focuses on environmentally friendly measures to reduce pollution, Mr. Bhat said.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the former Mysuru royal family recalled the close ties the family had with both Palimar Mutt and Admar Mutt. He praised the results of Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami and said that the “green” programs of Ishapriya Tirtha Swami are now more important than ever.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement