The Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Steering Committee is preparing to submit its Self-Study Report (SSR), which is an essential assessment and accreditation of the institute to determine the assessment of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Although the last day for submission of the report is a Friday across India, Vice Chancellor M. Krishnan said they had been given a 15-day extension because elections and a long vacation for Pongal prevented them from completing the report completely. They had completed 95% of the report.

The report lists qualitative and quantitative measures taken by the university to ensure that they receive a positive rating from the NAAC. The qualitative elements concern the total number of students and faculty members, the published work, the published books, the countries visited by students and teachers, and the patents filed. The quantitative portion relates to the contribution to the basic values ​​of the institute and the efforts to improve the university.

N. Sankar, the Chancellor in charge, said the MKU wanted to keep its grade “A” because the evaluation was crucial to receive scholarships from the center and to determine the status of the Institute for Universities with Potential for Excellence Index (UPE).

During the last accreditation, the MKU lost the ability to start distance learning independently because it did not receive the 3.25 points prescribed by the NAAC. Only 10 universities in the country were granted this status. “We want to get A ++ grade to start our own courses and ensure that we strive for excellence,” said the Vice Chancellor. A NAAC committee is expected to visit the university within three months of submitting the application.

