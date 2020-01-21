Mitski releases the new song 'Cop Car' from the score 'The Turning'

advertisement

Mitski has released her new song “Cop Car”, which comes from the soundtrack of the upcoming new horror film “The Turning”.

The film, directed by Floria Sigismondi, includes greats like Courtney Love, Warpaint, Kim Gordon and other big names who have contributed to the project.

The supernatural horror film, written by Carey W. Hayes, Chad Hayes and Jade Bartlett, will be released next year as a modern adaptation of Henry James’s 1898 horror novel The Turn of the Screw. With Steven Spielberg as executive producer, the film will be seen with actors such as Mackenzie Davis, Brooklynn Prince, Joely Richardson and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard.

“For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting story has been handed down to scare the public,” says the synopsis. “The Turning leads us to a mysterious country estate in Maine, where the newly appointed nanny Kate (Mackenzie Davis) is assigned to look after the two orphans Flora (Brooklynn Prince) and Miles (Finn Wolfhard). However, she quickly discovers that both the children and the house hold dark secrets and that things may not be as they appear. “

That may be enough to satisfy your interest, but the film has recruited even more big names to contribute to its soundtrack, with 19 big people working together. “There’s a climax where Kate’s thoughts dissolve in her car, and we needed a cinematic but grunge-influenced song that shadows the scene,” says soundtrack producer Lawrence Rothman. “I turned to Mitski to see if she wanted to get involved as Floria, and I felt like she was going to deliver a song that was guitar-based but cinematic. “Cop Car” went beyond what we had imagined and we were thrilled when she sent it to us.“

The Turn (Original Film Music):

01 Courtney Love: “Mother”

02 Mitski: “patrol car”

03 soccer mom: “feed”

04 girl in red: “Kate is not here”

05 Lawrence Rothman: “SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide” (ft. Pale Waves)

06 Empress of: “Call me”

07 Vagabon: “The Wild One”

08 The Aubreys: “Always better (otherwise)”

09 Cherry Glazerr: “womb”

10 Warpaint: “The brakes”

11 Lawrence Rothman: “Crust (never really known)”

12 Lawrence Rothman / MUNA: “Judas Kiss”

13 Kali Uchis: “The Turn”

14 Alice Glass: “Sleep It Off”

15 Dani Miller: “Ouroboros”

16 Alison Mosshart: “I don’t know”

17 Living Beings: “Don’t Take Prisoners” (ft. Sunflower Bean)

18 Lawrence Rothman: “crust”

19 Kim Gordon: “Silver”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEEecoVnOTA (/ embed)

