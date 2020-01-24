Mitchell Tenpenny 'Can't Go to Church' in the latest issue

advertisement

Mitchell Tenpenny brings the drama, complete with a pulsating beat and echoing church bells, in his new song, “Can’t Go to Church”. Press play above to listen to the song, which tells the lifelike story of a tumultuous time when Tenpenny was out with his church community.

Many people leave the church after losing their faith, but that is not why Tenpenny is absent from Sunday service in this song. In a press release the singer says that the text is actually about avoiding a certain familiar face.

“I grew up in Nashville and went to a Christian school, David Lipscomb High School,” he explains. “All my friends and I went to school and church together.”

advertisement

Although it is usually fun to share community activities with all your friends, that close-knit group has a few drawbacks, especially in the wake of a lost relationship. “The girlfriend I had called out at the time, and the first thing you do at that age is try to avoid them,” Tenpenny continues. “And I knew that if I went to church, I would see her. So I didn’t write this song because I didn’t believe in God and didn’t want to have fellowship, I just didn’t want to see her.”

He even had a private conversation with the man upstairs to explain the situation. “I said a prayer to God:” I will praise you, I just can’t walk in there anymore, “he adds.

“Can’t Go to Church” follows the single “Anything She Says” by Tenpenny, a duet with Seaforth. The Australian duo currently also acts as openers on Tenpenny’s 2020 Anything She Says Tour, along with Adam Doleac.

Who is Mitchell Tenpenny? 5 things to know

.

advertisement