SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Utah Jazz to a 118-88 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Mike Conley had 14 from the bank for jazz. Utah has never been on the losing side in three games against the Pacers.

Jazz shot 54% off the field, scored 60 points in the finish and ended the race with a 53-30 point lead.

Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday each scored 12 points to lead Indiana. The Pacers lost, though they forced 21 sales.

Utah attacked the rim in the first quarter and it paid off. The jazz scored 20 points in the paintwork of a total of 29 points in the quarter.

This allowed Utah to take control early. Joe Ingles emptied a 3-pointer and then set baskets for Gobert on back-to-back possession to trigger a 12-4 run that gave jazz an 18-10 lead in the middle of the first period.

Indiana ended the game with a Domantas Sabonis hook shot 31:27 at the beginning of the second, but Utah didn’t let the Pacers get any closer before half-time. Conley fed Gobert a dunk and followed with two baskets to win an 18: 5 run that gave Jazz a 49:32 lead in the middle of the quarter.

Utah maintained a double-digit cushion during the third round and climbed between 78 and 55 with a Conley knight.

Pacers: Justin Holiday had a career block of five blocks. … T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 10 assists. … Indiana scored exactly 121 points in each of his last three games against Utah.

Jazz: Bogdanovic shot and scored the game’s first free throw with 6:54 in the second quarter. … Ingles finished seven assists with a team high. … Utah scored 25 points on 14 Indiana sales. … Jazz left the Pacers behind with 22-4 points.

Pacers: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Jazz: Wednesday at the Golden State Warriors.

