BLACKSBURG, VA. (AP) – Steffon Mitchell hit a career high on Saturday with 21 points and 15 rebounds and led Boston College to a 77:73 win over Virginia Tech.

Mitchell came into play with an average of 6.7 points per game, but scored the last four points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost six of their previous eight games. He made 5 out of 10 from the ground and 9 out of 11 from the free throw line, and he also spent six assists.

Landers Nolley II got 11 rebounds and scored 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth game in a row.

Mitchell overcame Nolley by 11.6 seconds in extra time and put the Eagles in the lead with 75-73. In the subsequent possession of the ball, Nolley missed a deep 3-pointer from the key tip 5 seconds before the end, and Mitchell reached for the rebound. Tyrece Radford fouled Mitchell by 2 seconds and the 6-foot-8 striker both made free throws to seal BC’s win.

BC had the chance to get the game under control. The Eagles were 66-64 and Derryck Thornton 29.3 seconds ahead of the free throw line. But Thornton missed the 1-1 and Jairus Hamilton of BC, owned by Hokies, fouled Nahiem Alleyne by 4.4 seconds. Alleyne made both free throws to tie the game and BC did not get a shot at his final possession.

Jay Heath has a career high for BC with 18 points.

Boston College: The Eagles have won more conference games than last season and with a solid core of Mitchell, Heath and Thornton, BC could be a tough challenge for the teams.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had a great position for an NCAA tournament field three weeks ago, but now they desperately need a win after losing five consecutive losses, including two against BC and one against Georgia Tech – teams at the bottom Area was half of the ACC score. Virginia Tech now has a much needed free week before trying to target the ship against Pittsburgh next weekend.

Boston College: The Eagles are playing in Miami on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will play Pittsburgh at home on Saturday.

