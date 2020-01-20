advertisement

At the end of last summer, icon Missy Elliott brought her long-awaited return to music with a brand new EP, Iconology, and although it’s been almost five months since she released videos for the project.

Missy Elliott comes through with some new pictures for “Why I Still Love You” and shows what her style would have been like in the 60s, 70s and 80s when a young teenager strolled through the hall of a Missy museum.

Back in the present day, Twerking has become an integral part of hip-hop videos, and that could be in Carnage’s clip for “Hella Neck,” in which he, Tyga, OhGeesy and Takeoff appear in a hotel room where every woman is present is no more obvious shake her torso as if her life depended on it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including works by Smokepurpp with Denzel Curry, Jay Fizzle with Young Dolph, and more.

MISSY ELLIOTT – “WHY I STILL LOVE YOU”

CARNAGE FT. TYGA, OHGEESY & TAKEOFF – “HELLA NECK”

SMOKEPURPP FT. DENZEL CURRY – “WHAT I PLEASE”

JAY FIZZLE FT. YOUNG DELPH – “DON’T STOP”

MOZZY – “AGREE”

