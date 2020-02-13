DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) – Texas EquuSearch, together with the Dickinson police, found a 50-year-old woman who has not been seen for nearly a week.

Susan Paight was last seen in Dickinson on February 8th.

Officials said she drove a black Toyota Scion with Texan license plates in 2005. The vehicle has several Houston Texans bumper stickers on the rear and side windows.

Paight has an external morphine pump and colostomy. It is not known what she was wearing last, the police said.

According to official information, she has straight, blonde hair and all teeth are missing. She also has a number of tattoos, including a rose on one of her ankles and the letter “T” on her chest.

Officials said Paight urgently needed her medication.

The authorities have asked anyone who saw Paight to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700 or to call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

