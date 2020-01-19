Missing SoCal couple, 2 more buried in Tijuana

advertisement

GARDEN GROVE, California – The Tijuana authorities said on Sunday they found two bodies under the ground just a few days after a missing couple from Garden Grove was buried nearby.

According to the Attorney General’s Office in Baja California, an unidentified man and woman were found as new victims. Sand and mud were on the man’s body and white powder, presumably lime, was on the woman’s body, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Firefighters and police dogs found the new bodies, which are believed to have been buried longer than Maria Lopez, 65, and Jesus Guillen, 70, the Garden Grove couple found on Friday.

Lopez and Guillen drove to Tijuana on January 10 to pick up the rent from the tenants and should return the same day, said Carl Whitney, Garden Grove Police Department.

When her daughter could not reach her, she followed the two of them through a “Find my phone” app for iPhones and it turned out that the couple were still on their property in Tijuana, but a relative said they were not in close, said Whitney. Then the phone went off.

The couple’s pickup was found near their property, he said.

The Mexican authorities announced on Friday the arrest of the couple’s son-in-law, who was only identified as Santiago N. Investigators wanted to kidnap the couple and collect ransom.

The Mexican public prosecutor said Santiago was expelled from the United States in 2012 after he was imprisoned for theft. He was charged with the disappearance and death of Lopez and Guillen.

