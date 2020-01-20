Missing Link Travis Knight on LAIKA's future, winning Golden Globes | EW.com

advertisement

In a landscape that prefers sequels, remakes, and the kind of “event” films that often feature superheroes or lightsabers, LAIKA is determined not only to tell original stories, but an art form from the days of classic Hollywood. Stop motion animations are rare nowadays, unless your name is Wes Anderson. However, since the LAIKA Coraline 2009, which lost the Golden Globe and the Oscar to Pixar’s Up, this has been the be-all and end-all. This year it looks different for the indie studio. Missing Link about the warm Sasquatch (Zach Galifianakis), who was desperately looking for his place in the world, led to LAIKA’s first win at the Golden Globes after being snatched in favor of Disney titles for years.

“We’re a gang of anal-reluctant mole men who work in Jerkwater City, 950 miles from Hollywood, and specialize in an art form that was declared dead a generation ago,” said Travis Knight, chief of the Oregon-based company LAIKA and a Missing Link producer call EW on a January afternoon. “It’s definitely a questionable recipe for success if I’ve ever heard of one.” That is why the recognition of awards feels like a welcome sight that the LAIKA house has been waiting for. “Above all, as a storyteller, you want to be able to connect with people and share your stories with the world,” added Knight. “LAIKA is not a massive multinational multimedia company. This kind of attention is incredible for us. It awakens awareness and interest in our studio and our films. People may get a second look at our film if they haven’t known about it in the past. ‘

With this new awareness, Knight hopes to develop LAIKA over time. Similar to the way the studio merges the old (stop-motion) with the new (CGI technology), plans are in motion to adapt this craft to the ever-changing entertainment landscape. This can include streaming.

“The film experience is sure to change, the theater experience is changing. As always, it continues to develop, ”says Knight. “We find that certain types of films perform particularly well in the cinema and others may not do as well as in the past. We also saw an explosion in storytelling across various media, including streaming. The world is hungrier than ever for stories. We are happy if you like. ‘

Knight doesn’t necessarily see this as a critic, although LAIKA’s previous films were made in the cinema. “If you reduce everything, we’re essentially just storytellers,” he explains. “This is encouraging for us because as we focus on the cinematic experience – and we will continue to focus on it – it is an opportunity to explore storytelling in different forums and across media and genres. I think we are incredible excited. I think you will find LAIKA making such an effort in the coming days. ‘

Knight confirms that several new films are under development, one of which may have already been revealed. The Oregon newspaper has tracked down court documents from 2018 that indicate that LAIKA is developing a script for time-traveling Beatles fans. Knight says they are unwilling to reveal what’s next after Missing Link, but that all that is ahead “is so different from what we have done in the past is LAIKA film. ‘

What has not changed is what Knight calls “humanistic stories”. Stories like the fantastic encounters of a young bard with ghosts, a talking monkey and a warrior beetle, which conflict with a boy’s need for family and identity (Kubo). Stories like a child who became an orphan in infancy and learns that underground animals can also become your family (boxing role). With Missing Link, the story was about the connection. The film’s director, Chris Butler, developed the idea after doing ParaNorman in 2012 and developed something that was much brighter than the darker elements of past projects. Visually, that meant something “big, bright, colorful, powerful, but also a beautiful soul at the core”.

Pictures from Laika Studios / Annapurna

“We don’t want a house style,” Knight notes. “We really want to challenge ourselves as visual artists and storytellers.” The next title of the studio also takes her out of her comfort zone to explore new facets of her craft. “These are always humanistic stories, films that deal with empathy, connection and the question of what it means to be human and hopefully to use people’s feelings and connections. I will say that this (next) film does it in the same way as the films we made in the past, but in a completely different way. ‘

Knight thinks back to watch E.T .: The Extra-Terrestrial as a child and learn how Steven Spielberg “fundamentally changed” how Knight thought about himself. “It felt like a version of me was reflected on the big screen and that moved me deeply as a young child,” he says. That is the goal of LAIKA, but it is connected with obstacles. As the original stories in the studio film field are becoming increasingly rare, it can be difficult to compete against the big titans of animation in this way – Pixar is the biggest of them all – companies that have a larger marketing budget to reach the public and reach a wider audience.

The animation, of whatever kind, has been going on for a long time. “For anyone who knows stop motion animation,” says Knight, “it’s something that is incredibly ice cold at its pace.” We make these films individually. We build pretty much everything you see on the screen. “

“If it takes five years for one of these films to be finished, what will the world be like in five years?” He adds. “Well, who the hell knows that? At some level you just have to follow your gut because you can only do things that matter to you. “

Films like LAIKA require such a large investment, not only in terms of resources, but also in terms of time. Knight therefore always reduces the financial risk. Studio earnings seem to decrease with each new release: ParaNorman earned approximately $ 107.1 million worldwide, The Boxtrolls $ 108.3 million, Kubo and the Two Strings $ 69.9 million, and Missing Link 26 , $ 2 million. “We make our films for a fraction of the budget of some of the big films you see coming out of the big studios because we have to,” Knight says. “It’s a smaller group of people. Our threshold for financial success is much lower because we keep a close eye on our pennies. We have a much smaller crew who basically do so much more of their things person to person is in this thing. “

Pictures from Laika Studios / Annapurna

As ParaNorman’s main animator, Knight single-handedly produced about 15 minutes of animated film for the film. To put that in perspective, the average LAIKA animator for this film produced 4.38 seconds of film a day, an average of 12.78 seconds a week. Burnout is real, but Knight contributes to the team’s passion for the medium. “Everyone contributes a lot more because we need them, but also because they are passionate. They don’t get into this kind of work, they don’t get moving because they expect to get a gust of wind. because you love it, it’s in your veins, it’s in your bones. It’s an incredibly passionate group of people in our studio who’re all in these things. That’s why we can do more with less because we are an extraordinary group of Have people who love what they do and live and breathe that stuff. “

This passion will be crucial in the coming days. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro is working on a Pinnochio-based stop-motion film for Netflix, in which Wendell & Wild by Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and Henry Selick have contributed LAIKA’s Coraline. That makes at least three stop-motion animated films in development in the same time frame. Knight’s strategy to stand out from the crowd is the same as always: “Paradoxically, I’ve found that the more intimate and personal you are, the more universal it becomes. As we develop our stories, we want them to always be different feel different and unique and original. But they also try to find the personal, intimate and thematic core of everything. “

The headlight, which is reflected by a golden statuette, does not hurt either.

