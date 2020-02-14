The missing South Carolina girl who has disappeared from the front yard of her home was found dead.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety confirmed the death of the 6-year-old Faye Swetlik on Thursday, February 13th, just three days after their disappearance.

“With an extremely heavy heart, we found a body that the coroner identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,” said the director Byron Snellgrove announced during a press conference. “Since this community has worked hard to find Faye and take her home safely, we wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

Details of where and when her body was discovered are not yet known, but her death is currently under investigation as murder.

Sgt. Evan Antley with the Cayce Department of Public Safety also confirmed that officials searched Swetlik’s house “several times” and worked around the clock to find the little girl. In addition, the police closed the neighborhood for everyone except the residents, their visitors, and vans, and hired an officer to guard their home.

In the course of the investigation, they came across the body of an unidentified adult man in the Churchill Heights district.

There is no word on whether the deaths could be linked, but Snellgrove insisted the community was safe.

CDPS removed two vehicles from Swetlik’s apartment and did not disclose details of anything “that may or may not have been found in these vehicles”. They had also recognized two vehicles recorded on CCTV footage near the little girl’s house, one that they had already identified and question. Investigators are still looking for information about the second vehicle.

No arrests have been made so far.

Swetlik – a Springdale Elementary School student who had a speech impairment due to a tied tongue – was last seen around 3:45 p.m. in front of the house on Londonderry Lane in Cayce, Columbia.

At 5:00 p.m., just over an hour after her family had searched for her, they reported her missing.

After Swetlik’s disappearance, her grandmother asked Ruth Collins for help finding her granddaughter.

“I want my baby back,” Collins said at a vigil at Trinity Baptist Church on Tuesday. “We have to find her.” On Facebook, she wrote: “I’m going crazy without knowing where she is.”

Collins also explained her thoughts in an interview with ABC. “Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl,” she said. “She’s not the kind of kid who gets up and walks away … Faye is mindful of her surroundings. We just want to find Faye and take her home.”

Following the news of Swetlik’s death, Collins posted a photo of her kissing her granddaughter’s head.

vice-president Mike Pence and senator Lindsey Graham both addressed the tragedy and expressed their condolences to Swetlik’s family.