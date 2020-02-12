Recently, a group of Alaska brothers went snowmobile to get lost in a blizzard. The children, ages 14 to 2, were reported missing when they returned home to their rural village of Nunam Iqua five hours later.

Local authorities were concerned because one of the children was not adequately dressed for the extreme weather and winds of up to 100 km / h and almost ice cold wind chills were expected. As the National Weather Service explained, this could freeze the exposed skin in less than 10 minutes.

Fortunately, thanks to their ingenuity and the keen eye of a volunteer rescuer, the children were found on time. Even though the area had already been searched, Bryan Simon, a member of the search and rescue department, came over with his team and discovered a strange mass on the snowy horizon. They moved in to check what it was and found the boys huddled together.

The children had dug a deep hole in the snow about two meters in diameter, Simon explained, and two-year-old Trey Camille was in the middle and was protected by his big brothers.

“That [baby] was in there, and the boy lay over the [baby] and on his left side a little older boy who was covering the draft. And the seven-year-old was right above them as if he were blocking the wind, ”said Simon Greg Kim for Alaska Public Media.

Rescue colleague Herschel Sundown said: “I will not go into details out of respect for the boys, because according to my knowledge they are still in a critical condition. I’m just saying it didn’t look good. “

Fortunately, the kids, including Christopher Johnson [14], Frank Johnson [8], Ethan Camille [7] and Trey [7], are all on the mend, according to a report from their grandfather, Kake.com. But as Sundown explained: “Honestly, I don’t know how they survived. The will to survive in this boy is amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it.” Maybe everything could be traced back to brotherly love.