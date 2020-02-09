A missile was fired into the besieged Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Sunday, the Israeli army said in the course of the presentation of the Middle East peace plan by US President Donald Trump.

Sirens were heard in the city of Sderot and in the Sha’ar Hanegev regional council. The Israeli military confirmed that it identified the launch of a missile. No damage or loss was reported.

Palestinian factions have launched rockets and explosive-charged balloons at Israel in the past ten days. Israel responded by targeting Hamas positions near the border fence, tunnels and weapons depots, according to the army.

Even hours before the rocket was launched, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would not agree to aggression from the strip and was ready to hit the enclave with a “devastating blow”.

Netanyahu speaks about Had Zwigenberg at a press conference on November 20, 2019

The Prime Minister added that Israel is “powerful” and is still not demonstrating all of its capabilities.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on a tour of the Gaza Division on Sunday that “the ruthless behavior of Gaza’s Hamas leaders is pushing us to a fatal attack on the Strip” without saying when and where.

“Nobody will be immune to Israel’s future actions,” said the defense minister, adding that these “actions will be different from those in the past.

Bennett also said that Hamas can choose to live in prosperity or resort to terror, which “will result in a high price.”

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum responded to the Netanyahu threat, calling it a “desperate attempt to petrify the Palestinian people and resistance to distract them from their previous attempts at failure, West Bank crimes and internal crises.”

According to Barhoum, who spoke to reporters in the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon, Israel’s aggression is relentless, but such threats will not worry the Palestinian people. He also warned Israel of stupid behavior.

Islamic Jihad in Gaza responded to Netanyahu’s statements on Sunday, saying that its militant forces would not hesitate to respond to Israeli attacks because “the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves and their country against Israeli terrorism”.

The Israeli government decided on Sunday to install surveillance cameras and build a fence around the Ashkelon industrial area to prevent perpetrators from the Gaza Strip from entering Israel.

The government will provide 35 million shekels for the renovation of 60 air raid shelters in Ashkelon, the purchase of emergency depot equipment, and the installation of cameras to locate Gaza rockets detonating in open areas.

On Saturday, Israeli tanks fired on two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation for a missile launched towards Israel, the Israeli army said. The back and forth followed a day of relative calm.

Three Palestinian youths were killed by Israeli fire last week in clashes at demonstrations in the West Bank against Trump’s peace plan. A Palestinian Authority policeman was also killed in the city of Jenin, although according to an initial investigation by the Israeli military, he did not pose a threat to Israeli soldiers.

On Wednesday, Israel reduced the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone from 10 to 15 nautical miles, saying it was in response to increasing strip militant activity against Israel.