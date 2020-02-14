TEMPLE, Texas – Miss Texas Chandler Foreman visited Waco and Temple, VA hospitals on Friday to bring love to those who served.

Foreman told stories of her veteran relatives and helped distribute over 1,000 teddy bears to the veterans.

“I can spend this time with them, whether it’s just giving them a smile or making me smile. But only to see the joy on their faces that they have right now because it’s so important that we celebrate our heroes, “says Foreman.” We see them being neglected more and more each day, and communities like Waco and Temple ensure that we give them the attention and resources they need. “

Foreman’s uncle was a war hero in Vietnam and she remembers hearing his stories as a child. Now she says it’s time for her to hear other people’s stories.

“I visit different cities and different people with different backgrounds,” says Foreman. “Listening to whether they talk about their lives for two or twenty minutes is the most important part of the job because we are the ambassador and we serve them.”

Foreman went to the nursing home to distribute the teddy bears and hear more stories from veterans. The bears were collected by the Teddy Bear Project Foundation across Central Texas.

In the past five years, they have collected thousands of bears to give to veterans on Valentine’s Day. It may be a small gift, but it can mean so much more.

“We need to make sure that we provide them with the resources, love, community volunteering, and support to ensure that they are well looked after,” said Foreman.

After the bears are released in the VA, the Teddy Bear Project will send another 150 to Dallas to help first-aiders comfort children.