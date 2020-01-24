Mischa Barton, living in the past does not help you move forward. - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mischa Barton, 34; Tatyana Ali, 41; Ed Helms, 46; Neil Diamond, 79.

Ed Helms

Happy birthday: use intelligence and experience to prevent you from making the same mistake twice. Living in the past does not help you move forward. Review situations quickly so that you don’t waste time on someone or something that keeps blocking you from happiness and personal gain. It is time to recognize your potential and use your skills in the right way. Your numbers are 8, 13, 21, 24, 33, 38, 43.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Participate in something that gives you a better understanding of what you can expect from someone with whom you collaborate or plan to collaborate. A journey or business meeting takes you in a different direction. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Keep your thoughts to yourself until you find out what you will do next. Don’t spend money that you don’t have yet. If you want to make a move or want to change, opt for a minimalist approach. Emotional expenses do not solve problems. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): take a moment to find out what you want. Don’t let confusion and pressure lead to an error. Researching facts will encourage you to reconsider your plans. Use your intelligence to combat emotional uncertainty. Leave nothing to chance. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): A personal change will boost your morale and give you the confidence to take advantage of an unusual opportunity that comes your way. Consider what is involved and let your ideas work for you. A relationship will benefit from loving care. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): do not come down; go move. If you wait too long to see what everyone is going to do or trust someone to take care of things for you, nothing will be done about your specification. Choose love over disagreement. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): let your creative imagination run free. It is good to occasionally break your daily routine. Be unique and original if you want to stay ahead of everyone. The time you spend with someone you enjoy is exciting. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Make plans to spend time with people you like, and ideas that you offer will be an unexpected opportunity. Share your interests and knowledge. A money plan will lead to financial rewards and satisfaction. 5 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – Nov. 21): Go ahead before you decide or take a gamble and check every detail. Do not trust the information you receive from an outsider. Someone you love helps you clear your mind, relieve your stress and recognize what is possible. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Originality helps you attract attention. Use your experience to turn an idea that you have into something spectacular. Discuss your plans with someone who inspires you. An unexpected offer will surprise you. Lost an old debt. 4 stars

STEENBOK (December 22 – January 19): too much of everything will confuse you. Stay in doubt and wait what happens. Personal growth will shed light on new opportunities. Take a different approach to an old idea to reap the benefits. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Consider what is happening around you and be satisfied if you are a friendly observer until you are sure that a movement is really in your interest. Let go of regret, revenge and life in the past. Forward movement will be liberating. 3 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): Nothing will be immediately available without pulling the strings and making compromises. Consider the pros and cons before you get involved with something that can be physically, financially or legally risky. View every corner and take the safest route. Avoid excessive behavior. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are smart, understanding and strategic. You are helpful and trendy.

