Miranda Lambert had a secret the day she wrote “Bluebird” and her songwriting partners knew it. After working out some texts, a little time and maybe some wine, she shed (the secret, not the vino).

Natalie Hemby and the “Bluebird” writer team (including Luke Dick) spoke to Billboard about the song and the moment it flew. Lambert previously revealed that the song was inspired by a poem called “The Bluebird” that Dick brought into the room but which she did not participate in magic.

“She poured a glass of wine and raised her hand,” says Hemby in a new piece by Makin ‘Tracks. “She says,” I got married three days ago. “And Luke and I started laughing. We just couldn’t believe it.”

Lambert married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin on January 26, which means “Bluebird” was written on January 29, 2019. The country star would not share the news with the rest of the world until two weeks later and would instead choose to keep it between them for as long as possible.

It’s not entirely fair to say that the rest of the lyrics to “Bluebird” came effortlessly. Dick describes that he has most of the chorus and a small part of the verse in advance. The group invented much of the rest together, with Lambert himself adding gems like “I can turn 20 cents into a 10” and “When love gives me lemons, I just mix them in my drink.” They were working late into the night when Dick finished and cut a demo that the hit maker would eventually hand over to producer Jay Joyce. Finally Hemby added her background vocals to the finished track.

“And when the whole wide world stops singing / And all stars become dark / I will keep a light in my soul / Keep a choke in my heart”, Lambert sings in the refrain.

“Bluebird” is the second single from Lambert’s wildcard album that was released last November. She told Taste of Country that she had received positive feedback from every song in her pockets, but there seems to be a general appreciation for the message and tone of “Bluebird”.

“Apart from ‘Bluebird’, there was none that was so common,” said Lambert, of whom the songs were aimed at fans. “Everyone is on the map everywhere I love because that’s the kind of recording it is.”

