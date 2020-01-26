advertisement

Miranda Lambert opened her concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, January 25th, about dark times after her divorce in 2015 Blake Shelton,

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert: The way they were

The 36-year-old country superstar touched her painful breakup from the 43-year-old voice coach after four years of marriage when, according to Billboard, she introduced the ballad “Dark Bars”.

advertisement

“I think Nashville is a place to go if you are a dreamer and don’t have to do it. I spent a lot of time up and down here … I’ve had a really hard time in my life, ”said Lambert, referring to her divorce. “I moved here in the middle of a show in 2015, but I was raised by people who thought,” We have you, girl. “My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everyone here.”

Lambert also brought out her Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley during the show at Bridgestone Arena and touched her life today with a new husband Brendan McLoughlinwho has a son from a previous relationship.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A timeline of their whirlwind romance

“We have been (in this band) for a decade,” she told the crowd, according to the Tennesseans. “And we’ve lived a lot together in this decade. … Three husbands, two ex-husbands. Three babies, a stepchild and 24 animals. “

“And lately a Grammy nomination too,” added Lambert, referring to the band’s nomination for best country album for Interstate Gospel at the upcoming 2020 Grammys, which will take place on Sunday, January 26th Best Country Song for their hit “It All Comes Out in the Wash”.)

The singer of “House That Build Me” happily moved on with McLoughlin, who revealed in February 2019 that she had married just three months after their meeting.

Miranda Lambert over the years: from “Nashville Star” to country icon

When asked by Health magazine in November why she wanted to get married so soon after meeting the New York police officer, Lambert said, “I feel like I’ve gone through enough in my life to know what I don’t If I know what I want, I’ll grab it. “

She added that it was love at first sight with the 29-year-old, “if that’s one thing.”

Shelton has now moved on and made an appointment with his voice partner Gwen Stefani since the end of 2015.

advertisement