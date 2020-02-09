Lindale, Texas, a native of Miranda Lambert, gave some students of her former high school practical work experience on Saturday evening (February 8): During her concert in Dallas, Texas, the choir of her alma mater sang with the country star Onange.

The Lindale High School Choir played “Tin Man” with Lambert and added heavenly harmonies to Lambert’s heartfelt song The weight of these wings Album. Readers can press play above to see their performance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The young singers in black choir robes received applause from the crowd and a broad smile from Lambert.

“Tin Man”, written by Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, was a top 30 country radio hit for the star. It was also named Song of the Year at the ACM Awards, and Song and Single of the Year at the CMA Awards and Best Country Song and Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards.

Lambert’s Dallas concert was part of her wildcard tour, which she started on January 16 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Her stay at the American Airlines Center was her second show after two rescheduled appointments. Lambert’s shows in Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado on January 31 and February 1, respectively, were postponed after the singer lost her voice.

Lambert will continue their wildcard tour until mid-May. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum opened their Dallas concert, but Cody Johnson and Lanco also appear on select shows.

