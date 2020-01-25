Miranda Lambert is starting Old School At Nashville 'Wildcard' Stop

advertisement

Miranda Lambert brought a few old favorites, a few old friends and a few old country classics to her stop in Nashville on the Wildcard Tour.

The “Bluebird” singer searched songs for 100 minutes, up to 28 before finishing shortly before 11pm. This is not a tour that shines with visual aids and outfit changes. No unexpected Nashville stars came to her hometown show and she didn’t dive into the crowd or do that where an artist leaves the stage without really saying goodbye so the crowd can pretend that their noise level decides whether he or she comes back. They call it an encore these days. Lambert simply sees it as pointless.

A singer of Lambert’s caliber had the means to do all of these things, but at every intersection, she decided to just play a different song, be it a hit from her catalog or a favorite of Wildcard. “White Trash” and “Kerosene” were opened and a series of books were created for all of the following songs. She explored almost every epoch of her artistic activity, with the exception of the dark songs on The Weight of These Wings. “Tin Man” was not on the set list, but the wildcard album turned such a corner for her that it was understandable.

Lambert and her eight-member band selected six songs from their new album, including the two radio singles “It All Comes Out In The Wash” and “Bluebird”, “Tequila Does” and “Dark Bars”, a song that she put on Das Album is “Tin Man” (our words, not yours). The expected titles from Four the Record, Platinum and Revolution (“The House That Made Me”, “Gunpowder and Lead”, “Mom’s Broken Heart”, etc.) provided the most satisfying surprises when she featured songs like the “Famous.” in a small town.” This was not an issue on their live show until recently, but familiarity was not an issue for an audience of long-time fans.

Elsewhere she threw it back with airtight cover versions of Alan Jackson’s “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” and Travis Kick’s “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive”.

Annie’s pistol took over approximately in the middle of her set. It’s hard to classify this as a real surprise as it happens with a certain regularity and Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley live nearby. They are also nominated for a Grammy on Sunday (January 26th at CBS). The set with four songs was a good change. “Takin ‘Pills”, “Got My Name Changed Back”, “Best Years of My Life” and “Hell on Heels” had a loud climax that included “Gunpowder” and “Mamas”. Most of the time the show just kept on boiling, without speed fluctuations and little time for jokes, breaks or soap boxes.

You know, much like country music used to do, and much like the regular entertainer-of-the-year nominees do today.

Miranda Lambert Wildcard Tour Set List, Nashville, Tenn.

1. “White garbage”

2. “Kerosene”

3. “Chaos with my head”

4. “Famous in a small town”

5. “Everything comes in the wash”

6. “Vice”

7. “Bluebird”

8. “Heart like mine”

9. “About you”

10. (With Pistol Annies) “Takin Pills”

11. (With Pistol Annies) “I changed my name again”

12. (With Pistol Annies) “Best Years of My Life”

13. (With Annie’s pistol) “Hell on your heels.”

14. “We should be friends”

15. “This is how the world turns”

16. “Baggage claim” for “Feelin’ Alright “

17. “Only more beautiful”

18. “Gunpowder & Lead”

19. “Mom’s Broken Heart”

20. “All types of species”

21. “The house that built me”

22. “Dark Bars”

23. “Tequila makes”

24 “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” (Alan Jackson Cover)

25. “Automatic”

26. “White Liar”

27. “Little Red Car”

28. (With Cody Johnson and Lanco) “It’s a great day to be alive” (Travis Kick Cover)

