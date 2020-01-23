Miranda Lambert is open to new things in her music

advertisement

While Miranda Lambert has a deep passion for country music, she is also open to new musical areas.

In an interview with Grammy.com, the country superstar gets the idea that some of the tracks on her latest album Wildcard are more popular than usual, including “Mess With My Head” and “Bluebird”. While it is not expected that Lambert will soon have a full-blown pop, she is aware of the musical changes in her environment and does not resist experimentation.

“I’m open to new things. The way we store music changes so quickly – literally from day to day, it can change – and I’m not trying to be too old-fashioned,” she explains. “I’m old-fashionedly romantic when it comes to breaking country records. That’s exactly what I’m doing. But I know I want to stay in the game and keep going with the changes, so I’m trying to be flexible.”

She goes into this point and analyzes how the songs she wrote at the beginning of her career did not resonate with her personally until years later. “Love is Looking For You” on their debut album Kerosene served as an example.

“I always try to reinvent myself and find a new sound, but my music always has such a common theme. I think my life is actually related to my writing,” she continues. “But like I said, when I hear ‘Mess With My Head’ it’s my new, innovative ‘song, and then’ Kerosin ‘, I think I’m pretty consistent with what I say and what my sounds do.”

Lambert is nominated in two categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards; for the best country song for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and the best country album for her work with Pistol Annies on the Interstate Gospel. The Grammys will air live on CBS at the Staples Center on Sunday (January 26) at 8:00 p.m. CET.

