When Miranda Lambert played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday evening (February 8), she showed the crowd that she was far from the only vocalist from her nearby hometown of Lindale, Texas. The singer brought the choir from her high school alma mater, Lindale High, on stage to accompany her for “Tin Man”.

The talented young ensemble, dressed in black, woven harmonies into the bittersweet composition, which led to a moving overall rendition that made the crowd cheer. According to local news, nearly two dozen school students were invited to attend the performance.

Lambert herself is in good shape again after having to cancel two appointments on her current wildcard tour due to illness and reschedule. “Don’t talk. All the tea in the world. Sleep. Meds,” she told fans on social media. “I feel much better, but unfortunately my voice is not back yet and there is nothing else I can do but wait.”

Lambert started the tour on January 16, and it is planned to run until May 9, when it ends with a show at the Bell Center in Montreal.

The Wildcard Tour takes its name from Lambert’s latest studio album Wildcard. Lambert told Taste of Country Nights in November how her new songs were inspired by the happiness she’d found since marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin in 2019.

