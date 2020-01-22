Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin: your whirlwind romance

advertisement

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have not known each other for long, but they are as sweet as sweet tea together! The two have lived their lives fairly privately, but Lambert has slowly started showing off their new husband more and more – and we mean that literally.

Yes, Lambert is now posting more photos of himself and McLoughlin, a New York City cop. But she also has a habit of assaulting him when he takes off his shirt. Not that we’re complaining – did you see the guy ?!

Lambert and McLoughlin will celebrate a wedding year on January 26, 2020. The two met in New York in late 2018 while Lambert was there with their Pistol Annies bandmates, and began their eddy current romance after their bandmates and their team conspired to introduce the two. I have to love Matchmaker friends!

Read on to see some cute shots of Lambert and McLoughlin together. We’d say he got used to the spotlight life, damn it.

LOOK: 10 cute pictures by Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin

