Miranda Lambert looks like she has a wonderful Valentine’s Day and she wants to share that feeling with her fans. The country superstar turned on Friday (February 14) to Instagram to publish with her one year old husband a sweet image and to wish their fans a nice Valentine’s Day.

“Happy day!” Lambert posted Friday morning, accompanied by the hashtag #love.

The photo that accompanies this message shows Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin curling up against the cold on their Tennessee estate, both smiling at the camera. Lambert wears a knitted winter hat with braids, a hoodie and dark sunglasses, while her husband wears a denim jacket with a tufted collar and a baseball cap that says “Troubadour”. He looks relaxed with new stubble and a big grin.

Lambert stunned her fans and country music industry in February 2019 when she abruptly announced that she and McLoughlin had married this January after being together for only a few months.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we have problems! My heart is full,” she wrote on Instagram next to a picture of their wedding. “Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … me.”

McLoughlin is a police officer of the NYPD, and the couple met in November 2018 as Lambert with the Pistol Annies on Good Morning America came and worked as a security guard. Since then, they have split their time between Nashville and NYC, where he has a young son from a previous relationship.

Lambert’s happy marriage to McLoughlin served as inspiration for many of the songs on her latest album Wildcard.

