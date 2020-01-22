advertisement

She hasn’t gotten rid of her old band members, but Miranda Lambert has hired a few new people to join her band for their current wildcard tour. The 36-year-old reveals that her band is now bigger than ever, but not only because she wanted a different sound. Instead, Lambert has decided to add more band members to help those she already has, some who have been with her for years, and she is incredibly proud of everyone.

“I now have a huge band because we’ve grown organically over time,” Lambert told Grammy.com. “I have a couple of people who have been with me for 15 to 18 years and I have a few people that we only added because some of them are getting old and can’t play the whole show. [Laughs.] Me I have a keyboardist who sings great background vocals and my friend Gwen Sebastian who is a great singer.

“We are not like on the street,” she continued. “We have a great production and a beautiful set right now, but we just go up and play the songs. There aren’t a lot of tricks and crazies and pyro and stuff. We rely on how good the band is and that’s what makes me well. “

Much has changed in Lambert’s music and in her life since her new Kerosene album was released in 2005, but at heart she is who she always was – and always will be.

“I always try to reinvent myself and find a new sound, but my music always has a common denominator,” said the singer. “I think my life actually has to do with my writing. As a young writer I didn’t have much to write but I worked with other people. ‘Love Is Looking For You’ [made of kerosene] was deep and I have it not even understood until I actually experienced it myself.

“When I hear ‘Mess With My Head’ it’s my new, innovative song, and then ‘Kerosin’, I think I’m pretty consistent with what I say and what my sounds do.”

It was “Mess With My Head” that maybe stretched Lambert the most, part of her evidence that she can continue to evolve after so many years in business.

“I’m open to new things,” Lambert told Grammy.com. “The way we store music changes all so quickly – literally from day to day, it can change – and I’m not trying to be too old-fashioned. That’s exactly what I do. But I know that I want to stay in the game and keep going with the changes, so I’m trying to be flexible. “

Lambert is accompanied on her wildcard tour by Cody Johnson and LANCO. Tour dates can be found on MirandaLambert.com.

