Minute Maid Park, which hosts the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Event

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Minute Maid Park will host the WWE Royal Rumble for the first time on January 26, 2020, while WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will take 1st place in the 30-man Royal Rumble match!

“We look forward to WWE fans from around the world coming to Houston for the Royal Rumble,” said Janis Burke, CEO of Harris County-Houston Sports Authority in September.

As a rule, the four major pay-per-views of WWE are of international interest. Last year the Royal Rumble was held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, which was attended by 48,193 people. Minute Maid Park’s seating capacity for Astros games is 41,168, with thousands of additional seats on the pitch being disregarded for ring placement.

advertisement

The WWE Royal Rumble will include the Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan, the RAW Woman’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, a 30-person Royal Rumble Match and a 30-person Royal Rumble Match.

The winners of the matches challenge a world champion at this year’s Wrestlemania.

The doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the event starts at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at mpv.tickets.com.

WWE Royal Rumble is an event for transparent bags only.

The Toyota Center in Houston has been the scene of numerous WWE events in the past, including recordings of the company’s cable television programs “Raw” and “Smackdown”. It was also the venue for the Survivor Series 2017, another of WWE’s four major pay-per-views.

Wrestlemania, the WWE flagship for pay-per-view, took place in the Astrodome and NRG Stadium in 2001 and 2009, respectively.

Houston hosted the second Royal Rumble Pay-per-View in 1989 when it was held at the Summit.

RELATED: The pro wrestlers that Houston Astros members identify most with

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement