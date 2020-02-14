ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau fired the coach on Friday. He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season.

First year general manager Bill Guerin fired Boudreau after losing to the New York Rangers. Deputy Dean Evason has been appointed interim coach.

“I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and dedication to Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family all the best for the future,” said Guerin.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the change of coach corresponds best to a season in NHL history. Boudreau is the sixth this season to be ousted for the performance of his team. Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points from a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 25 games remaining.

Boudreau, 65, was in his fourth season with the wild. He had been hired by Chuck Fletcher, who has since been released and when GM came to Philadelphia. Boudreau brought Minnesota into the playoffs in his first two seasons.

Boudreau is in his 13th season after previously training the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks. His team has reached the playoffs in 10 out of 12 seasons, and his 567 wins are 22nd overall.

Evason is in his second season with the Wild after training the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals for the past six years. He was an assistant under Boudreau for parts of five seasons in Washington.

